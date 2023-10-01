Akshay Kumar participates in PM Modi's Swachhata Abhiyan ahead of Gandhi Jayanti | See pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar's latest Instagram post

Khiladi fame Akshay Kumar has been quite vocal about his fondness for Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and is often seen supporting in all his schmes and programmes. Nine years ago, PM Modi began Swachhta Mission on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, who has always advocated for cleanliness throughout his life. With Swachhta Mission or Swachhta Abhiyan, the central government has promoted cleanliness across the country. Several Bollywood celebrities came out in support of the Abhiyan and one of them is Akshay Kumar. The actor on Sunday shared a picture on Instagram featuring himself cleaning trash at a beach.

Take a look:

Along with the picture, the actor shared a special message for the public and wrote, ''Cleanliness is not just about physical spaces, it is a state of mind. Being out of the country couldn’t stop me from paying a tribute to Swachhata Abhiyan. So I would say where ever you are, do your bit to keep your space, and mind, clutter free.''

In the picture, the actor can be seen wearing white-coloured shirt and black shorts. In the post, he is cleaning trash on a beach and a trash cart can also be seen by his side.

On Saturday, PM Modi addressed the nation and urged people to build a clean country. He wrote, ''Swachh Bharat is the collective responsibility of all the family members of the country. Every effort of public participation is very important in this direction. Let us come together tomorrow at 10 am to dedicate one hour to cleanliness and help us build a bright future for the country.''

Akshay Kumar on work front

The 56-year-old actor will next be seen in survival thriller Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue.

The film also features Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan and Varun Badola in key roles. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film will hit the big screens on October 6.

