Bigg Boss Tamil 7: List of confirmed contestants set to enter in Kamal Haasan-hosted show

Bigg Boss Tamil is back with its 7th edition and fans are super excited to witness the new contestant, new house and new twists in the new season. Hosted by legendary actor Kamal Haasan, the show is premiering today, October 1. Earlier, several list of possible contestants were doing rounds on the internet. Now, the complete list of celebrities entering the BB House is finally out. Scroll down to check them out.

Babloo Prithiveeraj, popularly known for his acting and dancing skills, is entering the Bigg Boss Tamil 7 house. He is known for playing roles in many TV shows including Vani Rani and Ardhangi, among others.

Ranjith is a popular name in Tamil TV news industry. Apart from this, he is also known for his dubbing skills and as a radio jockey.

Raveena Daha, a known face in the Tamil film and television industry, will be participating in Bigg Boss Tamil 7.

Tamil TV actress Nivisha Kingkon will also be seen as a housemate in the 7th season of Bigg Boss Tamil. She is popularly known for her role in Tamil TV show, Eeramana Rojave.

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Vanitha Vijaykumar's daughter Jovika Vijaykumar will enter the current season.

Actor Abbas, popularly known for his performances in Kaadhal Kavithai, is entering the Bigg Boss Tamil 7 house.

Yugendran Vasudevan, known for his character Pratap in Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Youth, will also participate in BB Tamil 7. He is also the son of popular Tamil actor and singer Malaysia Vasedevan.

Pradeep Antony, known for films like Dada and Vaazhl, is also a participant in the current season.

Pandian Store fame Saravanan Vickram will also enter the house of Bigg Boss Tamil 7.

