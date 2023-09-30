India's Best Dancer 3 'Finale No 1': Govinda, Ganapath stars Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon join top five finalists

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM PROMO Stills from the finale episode of India's Best Dancer Season 3

India's Best Dancer Season 3 is on its verge to conclude the season tonight with a grand finale. The episode has been named 'Finale No 1', which features delightful performances, diverse and unique dance forms by the contestants. That not all, the episode also featured the lead cast of Ganapath, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, who joined the judges of the show. Bollywood's Hero No 1 Govinda will also grace the grand finale. Earlier today, Siny Entertainment Television shared a promo of tonight's episode where top 5 finalists including the celebrities judges and guests seen having a great time on the show.

During the show, Govinda also recreated Premjaal song with his film's co-star Sonali Bendre, which garnered a huge round of applause from studio audience.

Here's 'Finale No 1' promo:

The grand finale episode also featured soulful performances from Indian Idol winners Salman Ali and Pawandeep Rajan.

About India's Best Dancer Season 3

The third edition of the popular dance reality television show began in April with 14 contestants. Now, the show is left with top five finalists which include Anjali Mamgai, Samarpan Lama, Aniket Chauhan, Vipul Khandapal and Shivanshu Soni. IBD3 is judged by Geeta Kapoor, Terence Lewis and Sonali Bendre. Previous two seasons included Malaika Arora but in the current season Sonali replaced her. Jay Bhanushali is the host of the reality show.

