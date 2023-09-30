WATCH: Woman recreates Deepika Padukone's 'Nagada Sang' dance steps; netizen says 'nailed it'

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Nagada Sang Dhol recreation

Navratri is already around the corner and people often practice dance steps of popular Bollywood songs to groove during the nine-day festival. One of the peppy number from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Nagada Sang Dhol, is played widely across the country during the festival. Now, a video of a woman recently went viral where she recreated the exact steps of the song on the stage of an event.

Watch the viral video:

In the video, the woman is synchronising the steps from the song while the video of the song is being played in the background on a big titantron. The video has so far garnered nearly seven million views on the platform and nearly 800,000 likes.

Netizens reaction

Among thousand of comments, most of them complained about the loud hooting from someone in the audience, while many of them also applauded the woman for her performance. One user wrote, ''Shouldn't have watched this video with earphones.'' Another one wrote, ''Just hate the person who's shouting like hellllllll.'' A third user commented, ''Waooo... What a wonderful dance... I really liked it... but ye piche kaun hai jo chilla rhi hai.''

A fourth one wrote, ''She nailed it but ye ladki jio background gala faad Raha hee usse toh kya hi bole.''

The song is from the film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, directed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The 2013 release also featured Supriya Pathak, Sharad Kelkar, and Richa Chadha, among others. The film also marked the first collaboration of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone together. Later, the duo, along with the filmmaker, delivered two more blockbusters in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

