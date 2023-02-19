Shehzada Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon's film shows slight growth

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NILESHMANDANI31 Still from Shehzada featuring Kartik Aaryan

Led by Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, and directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film had a reasonable day at ticket windows. Released on February 17, the film has managed to rake in around Rs 6 - Rs 6.5 crores nett on day 1 in India. However, the film witnessed the expected jump in collections on day 2. Due to the festival of Mahashivratri, Shehzada saw an upward trend, and it continues to compete with other releases, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Pathaan.

Shehzada is an official Hindi remake of 2020 Telugu hit 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', which featured Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. The family entertainer loaded with comedy, action and drama also features Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles. Interestingly, Shehzada clashed with Hollywood biggie 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' and Dhanush's Vaathi/SIR.

As per the report of Box Office Worldwide, the early trends show a growth of 20% in Shehzada's collections, and it went on to collect Rs 7 crores. Rohit Dhawan directorial earned Rs 6 crores on its opening day and then collected Rs 7 crores on Saturday. This brings the two-day collections to Rs 13 crores.

Pathaan in its fourth week too posed good numbers on its 24th day, enough to give Shehzada a run for its money. The film was released before Mahashivratri. This holiday did not work much in favour of the movie. The makers came up with the ‘Buy One Get One Free’ offer for Shehzada’s tickets. While it did intrigue the audience, it still did not work much for them. The numbers with such an offer were not to the expectations of the makers.

About Shehzada

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada is a family entertainer loaded with comedy, action and drama. This is the first time Kartik Aaryan is seen doing action on the big screen. Shehzada comes after Kartik Aaryan's blockbuster Bollywood movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film was first scheduled to release on February 10 but was postponed considering the blockbuster run of Pathaan at the box office.

