Veteran Tamil comic actor Mayilsamy passes away at 57; fans and industry expresses condolence

After Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, the South industry suffered another major loss with Mayilsamy's demise. The popular comic actor passed away early morning on February 19 (Sunday). Trade analyst Ramesh Bala confirmed the demise and stated the actor felt discomfort yesterday, and his family took him to the hospital. While reaching to hospital, Mayilsamy passed away, and doctors confirmed his death. The veteran actor was taken to Porur Ramachandra Hospital.

Mayilsamy made his acting debut with veteran filmmaker-actor K Bhagyaraj's 'Dhavani Kanavugal' as an actor in the crowd but went on to make a mark for himself in the Tamil film industry. Some of his notable roles include Dhool, Vaseegara, Ghilli, Giri, Uthamaputhiran, Veeram, Kanchana, and Kangalal Kaidhu Sei, for which he won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Comedian. In his 39 years of career, Mayilsamy has been a part of more than 200 movies. His impeccable comic timings have also earned him the title of scene-stealer.

Fans and celebrities expressed condolences for the late actor. Kamal Haasan took to Twitter to share a tribute. “My friend Mylaswamy is successful in presenting his own style of comedy acting. He is thought by many to be helpful. A tribute to a dear friend #Mayilsamy,” he wrote. R Sarath Kumar wrote, “Shocked and shattered on hearing the untimely demise of my good friend, great human being, philanthropist Mayilsamy. Deeply saddened. My heartfelt condolences to his family, relatives, friends and colleagues of the film industry #RipMayilsamy.”

He was also an acclaimed stage performer, stand-up comedian, TV host, and theatre artist. He was also a regular guest judge on Asathapovathu Yaaru on Sun TV in Chennai. He was most recently seen in films like Nenjuku Needhi, Veetla Vishesham and The Legend.

