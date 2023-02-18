Actor Taraka Ratna passes away after suffering heart attack; Celebrities express condolence

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JRSSV Actor Taraka Ratna passes away

Taraka Ratna, the grandson of veteran actor and Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao and cousin of Junior NTR, has passed away. Taraka Ratna took his last breath at Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital in Bangalore. He started his film career with the 2003 romance film 'Okato Number Kurraadu'. After this, Taraka played the lead role in many films. Apart from this, he also debuted on OTT.

When Tarak Ratna suffered a heart attack, he was doing a roadshow in Chittoor and suddenly fainted in the midst of a huge crowd. The incident happened on the day of the inauguration of the TDP's 'Yuvagalam' launched by Nara Lokesh, son of former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu. Immediately, Taraka Ratna was taken to the nearest hospital in Kuppam, where he was given PCR and other first aid services. It was later reported that his heart briefly stopped before being brought to the hospital, and at around 2:00 am the same day, he was taken to Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital in Bangalore for further treatment.

Since then, Tarak Ratna was being treated in this Bangalore hospital. A few days ago, the hospital team brought in some cardiology specialists from the US for additional health support for the actor. Taraka Ratna was born on 22 February 1983. He broke the Guinness record for releasing 9 films in a single day.

Celebs mourn loss of the Tollywood actor. Check out tweets:

Latest Entertainment News