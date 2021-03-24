Image Source : TWITTER/BARUAGAURI, SHAH RUKH KHAN Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan ropes in Vishal-Shekhar for 'kickass film with great songs'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film Pathan has a new association now. The musical duo, Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani have been roped in as composers for the film. Vishal took to his Twitter account and confirmed the news. Replying to a report by a media house, Vishal wrote, "No number from the past matters, no number in the future is too big! The whole world is waiting to watch @iamsrk. More importantly, we're all working towards a kickass film with great songs!"

Pathan also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in crucial roles. The film will also have Salman Khan giving a special appearance. Pathan marks SRK's comeback to the big screen after a 3-year sabbatical. The film has been slated for a 2022 release instead of the earlier plans to release it in 2021. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh had confirmed the same on his Instagram handle. He wrote, "#BreakingNews... #Pathan - which marks #SRK's return to the big screen after a hiatus - will release in 2022... Not 2021... #SRK collaborates with leading production house #YRF after a long gap."

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's film Zero in 2018 alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He played the role of a dwarf. While the performances were much appreciated, the film failed to mark its presence at the box office.

Talking about Pathan, the film is being helmed by 'War' director Siddharth Anand. The movie is being billed as an action-thriller and is produced by Yash Raj Films.