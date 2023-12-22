Dunki's success in Australia, New Zealand, Shah Rukh Khan's starrer becomes 3rd blockbuster opener

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL SRK's Dunki's success in Australia and New Zealand

Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu starrer Dunki is getting a lot of love from Australia and New Zealand. The much-awaited film Shahrukh Khan's film became the third blockbuster opener in these countries. The film was released on the silver screen on December 21. While the story of love and friendship is shown in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, the film also deals with the obsession of leaving the homeland and settling abroad for a better lifestyle.

The film has touched the hearts of millions of Indians living in Australia and New Zealand. This is the reason why Shah Rukh's film is getting immense love from these countries. The film is also performing well at the box office. Not only this, this year has also become the third blockbuster opening in this field for Shah Rukh Khan in Australia and New Zealand.

Dunki has finally been released in theatres, sending the fans into a frenzy with brilliant acting skills and story. The film is off to a good start at the domestic box office. According to a Sacnilk report, Dunki earned Rs 30 crore in India on its first day in Hindi language. The film had an overall 29.94% Hindi Occupancy on Thursday. Soon after the film's release, fans flooded the social media with their reviews and celebrations.

Dunki has a stellar cast, with colorful characters played by Shah Rukh Khan as well as super-talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Presented by GO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, and written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon, Dunky is out now.

