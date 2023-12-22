Salaar Release and Review Live Updates: Prabhas-starrer gets grand opening, fans call it 'spectacular'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Salaar will compete with SRK's Dunki in cinemas.

Prabhas-starrer Salaar part One: Ceasefire is finally released in cinemas. After the debacle of Adipurush, the film is actor's one of the most-awaited flicks of the year. Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in important roles. The film is expected to perform well in the Southern region, as Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki will surely outshine Salaar in the Hindi belt. So, stay tuned to this space for all the live updates related to Salaar's release.

Latest Entertainment News