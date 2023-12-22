Salaar Release and Review Live Updates: Prabhas-starrer gets grand opening, fans call it 'spectacular'

Friday, December 22, 2023
     
Salaar Part One: Ceasefire is finally released in theatres. Since the movie's first show was organised as early as 1am, fans have started flooding social media with their first-hand reviews. Stay tuned to this space for all the live updates related to Salaar.

Aseem Sharma New Delhi Updated on: December 22, 2023 7:41 IST
Salaar
Image Source : INDIA TV Salaar will compete with SRK's Dunki in cinemas.

Prabhas-starrer Salaar part One: Ceasefire is finally released in cinemas. After the debacle of Adipurush, the film is actor's one of the most-awaited flicks of the year. Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in important roles. The film is expected to perform well in the Southern region, as Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki will surely outshine Salaar in the Hindi belt. So, stay tuned to this space for all the live updates related to Salaar's release.

 

  • Dec 22, 2023 7:41 AM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    Salaar's action sequences get thumbs up from Prabhas' fans

    Most of the users on social media are praising Salaar's high-octane action scenes. One X user shared a five-second clip from inside the theatres, showcasing a glimpse of his favourite action sequence. 

     

  • Dec 22, 2023 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    'Decent first half': Fans praise Prabhas' role in first half of Salaar

    ''Prabhas looks odd in most of the scenes but coal mine worker kabatti aa setting ki OK OK !!,'' wrote one X user.

  • Dec 22, 2023 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    'Greatest Comeback Ever': Fans review Salaar Part One - Ceasefire

    The morning shows of Salaar are mostly full of Prabhas' fans and the social media is full of positive reviews hailing the actor. One X user called it Prabhas' 'greatest' comeback.

