Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh's London Holiday Pictures Proof They Are 'Villains in Villayat' | SEE PICS

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan loves to travel and explore different parts of the world. Currently, she's having a great time on a vacation in Europe and her social media pictures are proof. Taking to Instagram, the Kedarnath actor has posted a bunch of pictures from her visit to London, where she was accompanied by her mother and veteran actress Amrita Singh.

In one of the pictures, Sara is taking a selfie with her mother against the backdrop of a beautiful sunset. She's donning a vibrant yellow top and a colorful cap. In another picture, Sara is capturing herself amidst lush green surroundings. In another frame, she strikes a pose with folded hands in front of a box office, and she also flaunts her style in front of Barry's, which proudly boasts a sign that reads "the best workout in the world."

In caption, Sara playfully mentioned that she and her mother are like "Villains in Villayat". The actor also shared how sometimes she and her mom indulge in workouts or coffee, and occasionally break their diet. Throughout it all, Sara's bold and colorful outfits added a lively and eye-catching element to their adventures. She expressed her desire for her and her mother to continue enjoying their time together and painting the town red, which she considers her true treasure.

"Coffee, culture and sunsets [?][?][?] A frothy almond milk cappuccino, walks to louvre- with mandatory coffee, chocolate and pop up art gallery stops, gym sessions & jam binges...Sunsets and moon rises behind the Eiffel Tower, and under the Eiffel Tower and on!!!... afternoon strolls with mommy & monet evening ones with Shakespeare & co.. And our extremely embarrassing and hazardously heavy exit au revoir Paris," Sara captioned one of her post.

On professional front, Sara Ali Khan wowed the audience with her romantic comedy movie "Zara Hatke Bachke" this year. She will be next seen in Kannan Iyer's "Ae Watan Mere Watan," where she will be seen as a freedom fighter. Produced by Karan Johar, the movie is based on the 1942 Quit India Movement.

Sara also has Anurag Basu's "Metro… In Dino" which also features Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.

