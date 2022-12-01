Sam Bahadur Release Date: Vicky Kaushal starrer biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw to hit screens on...

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur

Sam Bhadur Release Date: Vicky Kaushal's new film will be released in cinema halls next year. Meghna Gulzar's next directorial Sam Bahadur will see Vicky Kaushal in the title role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Produced by RSVP Movies, the film is set to be released in theatres on December 1, 2023, the makers announced on Thursday. The makers dropped the first unit of the film today, announcing the date exactly a year before release next year.

"365 days to go… #SamBahadur in cinemas 1.12.2023," the production house captioned the post on its official Twitter page.

The announcement video shows Vicky as Manekshaw, walking with his back towards the camera, as his troops make way for him. It showcases a battalion of army officers paving way for Sam Bahadur. The film has been a topic of conversation with Vicky’s uncanny resemblance and realistic portrayal of Sam since the time it was announced and now, with makers dropping its release date, it is set to create more excitement. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra as Manekshaw's wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

"Sam Bahadur" is based on the life and times of Manekshaw, one of India's greatest war heroes. Sam Manekshaw’s Army career spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and his military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Bhavani Iyer has penned the script of "Sam Bahadur" along with Meghna's father Gulzar and Shantanu Srivastava. Gulzar also serves as a lyricist on the movie with music by the popular trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Meanwhile, Vicky will next be seen in "Govinda Naam Mera", scheduled to premiere on December 16 on Disney+ Hotstar.

