'Marriage is not a crime...' Salim Khan breaks silence on Arbaaz Khan's second marriage

Actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan is in the news these days about his second marriage. The actor married makeup artist Sshura Khan on December 24 2023 and made a new beginning in life. The entire Khan family was seen together at this wedding. And now Arbaaz's father Salim Khan has broken his silence regarding his son's marriage. In an interview given to News 18, Salim Khan expressed his happiness on his son's wedding with Sshura Khan.

"Both of them decided to get married. In my opinion, this is not a crime. I am very happy for them and have blessed the bride and groom," said the veteran song and film writer. Further, when Salim Khan was asked whether he had discussed anything with Arbaaz about his marriage before, Khan said that he didn't think there was any need for discussion. "They are young, educated, and mature and can make their own decisions. There is no need for my permission in this. He just told me that he was going to get married and I said that was fine," said Salman and Arbaaz Khan's father.

When and where did Arbaaz and Sshura meet?

Let us tell you, Arbaaz Khan met his lady love Sshura for the first time on the sets of the film 'Patna Shukla'. It was from here that both of them became friends and then fell in love. The couple dated each other for some time and then got married.

Let us tell you, before Sshura, Arbaaz Khan was married to Malaika Arora. After living together for almost 19 years, the couple separated from each other forever in 2017. Both of them also have a son Arhaan Khan, who was present at his father's second marriage. He also gave a special performance to celebrate his father's big day.

