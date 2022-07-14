Rocketry The Nambi Effect Box Office Collection: R Madhavan starrer grows with word-of-mouth

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@VICKY_2331 Rocketry The Nambi Effect

R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has been receiving positive responses from people across the globe. The film has culminated in the strong word of mouth after a slow start at the box office. R Madhavan's directorial, based on the life of the former rocket scientist at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan, is maintaining a steady pace at the box office. In 13 days the film's Hindi version has earned close to Rs 27 crore. Released on July 1, the film stands with a rating of 9.3 on IMDb.

Rocketry The Nambi Effect Box Office Collection

R Madhavan's biographical drama Rocketry is having a decent run at the box office. Despite competition from films like Khuda Haafiz 2, JugJugg Jeeyo and Thor: Love and Thunder, Rocketry is holding strong at the ticket window. Reportedly, the film collected Rs 0.90 crore on Day 13, taking the total to a little over Rs 27 crore in the Hindi belt.

Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai pointed out that the film a super hit in North India and could make Rs 35 to Rs 40 crore during its theatrical run. "#RocketryTheNambiEffect (Hindi) turns out to be a super hit in North India. In 10 days @ActorMadhavan film has netted ₹26.5Cr, truly outstanding ! @UFOMoviez distributor says Hindi version alone is likely to do theatrical business between ₹35-40Cr NBO. Super! Well done #Maddy!"

About Rocketry The Nambi Effect

R Madhavan plays the role of rocket scientist Nambi Naryanan in the film. Apart from him, Rocketry has a powerful ensemble star cast comprising acclaimed international actors like Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie and special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya. It captures the spy scandal that changed Nambi Narayanan's life forever and unravels the truth behind it all. ALSO READ: Thor Love And Thunder Box Office Collection: Chris Hemsworth's film mints over Rs 80 crore in first week

The film was released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on 1st July 2022. Simran, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal and several others played important roles in the film. The film is being distributed by UFO Moviez and Red Giant Movies in India and will be distributed internationally by Yash Raj Films and Phars Film Co.