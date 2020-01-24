Friday, January 24, 2020
     
Rajkummar Rao is fast asleep as Nushrat Bharucha looks on in Chhalaang first look poster

Rajkummar Rao shared Chhalaang first look poster on Instagram and also shared the release date of the film. The movie is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Ajay Devgn.

New Delhi Published on: January 24, 2020 15:36 IST
The first look poster of Chhalaang is out now. Featuring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha, the poster is indeed intriguing and will catch your eye at once. In the poster, we can see a very sleepy Rajkummar Rao as Nushrat and some kids look on. The film, which was initially titled Turram Khan was renamed Chhalaang recently.

Rajkummar Rao shared Chhalaang first look poster on Instagram and also shared the release date of the film."Lambi #Chhalaang Ke Liye, Lambi Neend Zaroori Hai! Releasing on 13th March", wrote the actor.

Sharing the same poster on Twitter, trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh said, "#RajkummarRao and #NushratBharucha... First look poster of #Chhalaang... Directed by Hansal Mehta... Produced by #AjayDevgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg... TSeries presentation... 13 March 2020 release".

This wil be Rajkummar's sixth collaboration with filmmaker Hansal Mehta. The duo has in the past worked together in "Shahid", "CityLights", "Aligarh", and "Omerta", besides the wed series "Bose: Dead/Alive"

Chhalaang is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is slated to hit theatres on March 13, 2020.The film also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in a key role.

