Pathaan Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan's film touches Rs 900 crore mark globally

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan touches Rs 900 crore mark

Shah Rukh Khan is riding high on the success of his film Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial has been breaking records at the box office since its release on January 25. Pathaan was also superstar Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after four years and fans were eagerly waiting to see him do high-octane action scenes. Continuing its winning streak, SRK's film has raised Rs 901 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), the action film raised Rs 5.90 crore nett in India on its third Friday. "The total worldwide gross is an incredible Rs 901 crore (India gross: Rs 558.40 crore, overseas: Rs 342.60 crore)" the studio said in a press note. YRF said "Pathaan" has become the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema.

The stylish action thriller follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India. The film also features John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

"Pathaan" is the fourth movie in YRF's ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012) and "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017), and "War", featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019).

(With PTI inputs)

Latest Bollywood News