Panga Box Office Collection Day 4: Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill’s film dips on first Monday

Panga, starring Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill, opened to low numbers at the box office. The film rakes in Rs 2.75 on the first day but it was expected that good reviews and word of mouth will help the film shine at the box office but looks like, it didn’t happen. While Panga had a good business on weekends, it failed to work its charm on the first Monday and almost crashed. According to Box Office India, Panga collected Rs 1.25 on its fourth day, making its total box office collection as Rs 16 crore approx.

Panga clashed at the box office with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street dancer 3D, which has affected its business to a great level. Also, while Panga released in just 1400 screens all over the country, Street Dancer 3D released in more than 4000 screens. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga also stars Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha in important roles. Panga is based on the life of a mother who aspires to make her comeback in the sport of Kabaddi.

Jo sapne dekhte hai wo #Panga lete hai.

To the fearless Queen of Bollywood who has created her own path and written her own journey. Congratulations on the prestigious Padma Shri Award.#KanganaRanutGetsPadmashri#KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/jY6oh9i2vH — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 25, 2020

Speaking with Mumbai Mirror in an interview, Ashwiny earlier said, ““We are all stuck in a rut; life is about getting a job, getting married and having kids; we’ve forgotten there’s a life beyond all this. Panga is about taking up a challenge, we’ve humanised the term. While being a mother and daughter, focusing on personal goals becomes difficult. At such times, my family comes to my rescue. Many warned me that my debut film (Nil Battey Sannata), the story of a mother going back to school to encourage her daughter to study, wouldn’t work, but I persisted. It’s important to reinvent yourself everyday, otherwise you reach a saturation point.”

On a related note, Kangana Ranaut has just been honoured by the fourth highest civilian award of the country, the Padma Shri. She has been awarded alongside Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and a total of 118 eminent personalities across fields of art, literature and education, medicine, trade and industry, sports, public affairs, social work and science and engineering.

After being conferred with Padma Shri, #KanganaRanaut conveys her heartfelt gratitude to the honorable govt of India and her well wishers.#PadmaShriKanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/TuSD6QPuS3 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 25, 2020

