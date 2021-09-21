Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: Rani Mukerji poses with crew as she wraps Estonia schedule

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/EMMAYENTERTAIN Rani Mukerji shoots for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji has completed the first schedule of her next - Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. After shooting for a month, the makers took to their social media to announce the wrap of the Estonia schedule. Helmed by Ashima Chibber. The film revolves around the journey of a mother’s battle against an entire country. Keeping in mind safety protocols, Mukerji and the entire crew shot in a bio bubble with all necessary precautions.

Sharing the update, the makers took to Twitter to share a behind-the-scenes (BTS) picture from the sets. In the photo, Rami can be seen in the center as she poses with the film's crew. "It's a wrap in Estonia for #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway! Mapping this dynamic journey, and a big thank you to each and every one," the tweet by Emmay Entertainment read.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway was announced on Rani Mukerji's 43rd birthday this year. At the time of the announcement of the film Rani had said: "There could have been no better way to celebrate my birthday today than announce this really important film. In my 25th year in cinema, I have possibly signed one of the most special and significant films of my career. 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' is a story of true human resilience and it is a film that is dedicated to all the mothers out there."

"It is a pleasure to creatively collaborate with Nikkhil Advani, whom I have known since 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. To partner with Ashima Chibber, my director, is something I am looking forward to. Chibber's vision for the film and intent with this project has truly bowled me over. This is a powerful story of a woman that needs to be told," she added.

Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios. The final schedule of the film is expected to begin in India soon.

The actress will also be seen in the upcoming films "Bunty Aur Babli 2". Directed by Varun V Sharma will be making his directorial debut which serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari Wagh.