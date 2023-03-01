Kartik Aaryan to reprise his role as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3; release date revealed

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIKAARYAN Kartik Aaryan to reprise his role as Rooh Baba

Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became his biggest opener and later his highest-grossing film. After winning hearts of millions across the globe, the actor is all set to star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Following a massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, producer Bhushan Kumar, director Anees Bazmee and actor Kartik Aariyan collaborate yet again to carry forward the legacy of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise! Geared up to tickle your funny bones with some thrill, the makers give a sneak peek of this mega announcement by dropping a quirky teaser.

Kartik Aaryan made the big revelation on Wednesday. He confirmed that he will reprise his legendary role in the franchise's third installment, titled Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He also shared the teaser and wrote, "Rooh Baba Returns Diwali 2024 #BhoolBhulaiyaa3."

Taking the fun and scare a notch higher, the trio makes a promising reunion with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3! Starring Kartik Aaryan, directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by T-Series, this horror comedy is slated to release in Diwali 2024. This family entertainer, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar will be releasing in cinemas in Diwali 2024.

For the unversed, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee, wrapped its run at the box office with a worldwide gross of Rs 250 crore. The film broke a dry spell for the Hindi film industry and went on to become the biggest Hindi blockbuster post-pandemic.

Kartik's character of 'Rooh Baba' was also a hit with the masses across the country, leaving them in splits. Given the adulation for the character, the actor took his 'Rooh Baba' outfit home with him after the shoot, along with many memories from the set.

Talking about the same Kartik said in a statement, "I took Rooh baba's outfit after the wrap of the film. It is a special costume whenever I wore it in the film, the audience clapped and cheered and it was so satisfying."

He further mentioned, "This film and this character will always remain close to my heart. Whenever I come across the cape, I get super overwhelmed, reminiscing of the good old shoot days. It's a very special emotion."

