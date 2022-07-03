Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Jug Jugg Jeeyo Box Office Day 9: Varun-Kiara, Anil-Neetu's film shows excellent growth on its second Saturday

Jug Jugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection Day 9: It was the second Saturday of Raj Mehta's film yesterday and surprisingly many shows in the theatres went houseful. Starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the lead, the film was released on June 24. Ever since its release, the film has been receiving praises from not just fans but also critics. The star-studded family drama has already earned over Rs 50 crore and is already in the race to enter the 100 crore club. On its second Friday, the film raked in 3.03 crore and took up its total to ₹ 56.69 cr. Well now, the latest reports state that Jug Jugg Jeeyo has recorded excellent growth on Saturday and is all set for a blockbuster Sunday. It apparently collected 4.75 crore nett and took the film to 58 crore nett. This is around 70 per cent up from the collections of second Friday.

BoxOfficeIndia stated, "Jugjugg Jeeyo saw excellent growth on Saturday as it collected around 4.75 crore nett which is around 70% up from the second Friday which will take the film to the 58 crore nett and set it up for a solid Sunday which again should show good growth."

Further the report read, "The growth on Saturday came all over except for Gujarat which did not show the sort of growth which should have come. But it could be a market thing as a blockbuster Gujrati film also failed to show an upturn on Saturday which was a certainty. In the North the film was very good in both Delhi NCR and East Punjab while Bangalore and Kolkata also jumped strongly. Mumbai city also holding up despite the poor weather so generally the bigger collecting areas of Mumbai and North are doing well."

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, yesterday shared the collections and wrote, "#JugJuggJeeyo remains the first choice of moviegoers, despite two [new] prominent films taking away a chunk of its screens and shows... Biz should escalate on [second] Sat and Sun, given the trend... [Week 2] Fri 3.03 cr. Total: ₹ 56.69 cr. #India biz."

For those unversed, 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' follows Kuku (Dhawan) and Naina (Kiara Advani), on the cusp of divorce who pretend to be happily married till his younger sister Ginny's (Prajakta Koli) wedding festivities are completed. Little does Kuku know his father Bheem, played by Anil Kapoor, is cheating on his mother Geeta, essayed by Neetu Kapoor, and planning to divorce her.

The film is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions.