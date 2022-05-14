Jayeshbhai Jordaar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh's film fail to have Jordaar opening in theatres

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@LIPIKAA Jayeshbhai Jordaar Box Office Collection Day 1

Jayeshbhai Jordaar Box Office Collection Day 1: Bollywoods' much-awaited film starring ace actor Ranveer Singh was released in theatres on May 13. After Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, Heropanti 2 featuring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh's aerial drama Runway 34 failed to impress the audience, much was lying on Jayeshbhai Jordaar's shoulders. The comedy-drama which opened to mixed reviews seems to be joining the queue of recently released Hindi films that failed to bring moviegoers to the tickets window. While some call it Bollywood's bad fate, others are blaming it on the post-pandemic era. On the other hand, there's still no stopping for Yash's KGF Chapter 2 even after a month-long run in the theatres.

The day 1 collection of debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar's film stands as low as Rs 3 crore nett. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter and confirmed the update, "Early estimates for #JayeshbhaiJordaar All-India Nett is ₹ 3 Crs.. For Day 1.."

According to the reports of Box Office India, Jayeshbhai Jordaar's opening somewhat look alike to that of Runway and Jersey. "Jayeshbhai Jordaar has taken a poor start which has become the story week in week out as this delayed pre pandemic content makes its way to the cinemas when the audience has little appetite for it. The opening of Jayeshbhai Jordaar is pretty much on the lines of Runway and Jersey so it becomes about that Saturday growth," it stated.

It further mentioned, "The problem here is that there will be Saturday growth but its a low starting point and can the sort of growth come that came before the pandemic and can the film consolidate that growth on Sunday. Runway and Jersey failed to do this despite Saturday going up well and it remains to be seen how Jayeshbhai Jordaar goes."

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh stated that the film is released on 2250 screens in India, while the worldwide count states 3500 screenings.

He also reviewed the film and gave it a one-and-a-half star rating, calling it 'poor'.

Now, the fate of the film lies in its weekend collections. It would be interesting to watch how it stands in front of films like KGF 2, and Marvels Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Next week there's a tough competition at the box office as we will witness the releases of two mega-budget Hindi films including Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad and Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on May 20.

About the film

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the titular role as the son of a traditional Gujarati sarpanch, who believes in equal rights between males and females in society. It also stars Shalini Pandey, Jia Vaidya, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah.