'Sharam ki baat hai...', Javed Akhtar fires back at Sandeep Reddy Vanga's dig at him and son Farhaan Akhtar

Ranbir Kapoor's starrer Animal was released in December last year. The film was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and it went ahead and broke several earning records. But, the criticism of this film regarding dialogues and violent scenes did not diminish. One name among those who criticised Animal is five-time National Award-winning lyricist-poet Javed Akhtar. He termed the success of this film as 'dangerous', followed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga taking a dig at Javed Akhtar's son, in response to which Javed Akhtar once again broke his silence.

The controversy started from here!

During a conversation, Javed Akhtar had described the success of 'Animal' as 'dangerous' and called it an anti-women film. After this, Sandeep Reddy Vanga raised questions about Mirzapur, produced by Javed Akhtar's son and producer-director Farhan Akhtar. 'Why didn't he say the same for Farhan Akhtar's production Mirzapur? Abuses from all over the world are in the Mirzapur show,' said Vanga. Now reacting to the Animal director's statement, Javed Akhtar also said that he has no problem with the film Animal, he is worried about the fact that it became so popular among the audience.

You could not find anything awful to point out in my 53 years of career, says Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar has said that Sandeep Reddy Vanga could not find even a single mistake in his 53-year-old career, so he had to go to his son Farhan's office. 'I felt honoured when Sandeep Reddy Vanga responded to me. In my career of 53 years, he could not find a single film, a single script, a single scene, a single dialogue, or a single song in which he could find fault. So he had to go to my son's office and find a TV show in which Farhan neither acted, directed nor wrote,' said Javed Akhtar.

'Farhan's company has produced Mirzapur. Nowadays, big companies like Excel are preparing many things, so this is also one of them. He mentioned it. It pleased me no end. You could not find anything awful to point out in my 53 years of career? What a shame,' said Javed Sahab.

