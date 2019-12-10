Who will be Imtiaz Ali's Elvis of Punjab- Kartik Aaryan or Ayushmann Khurrana?

Imtiaz Ali is considering the names of Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana for his next project

Director Imtiaz Ali who is currently busy with his next film Aaj Kal starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. While the film is still in its final stage, Imtiaz is all ready for the next project. The director is reportedly working on a film based on the life Punjabi folk singer Amar Singh Chamlika who was also known as the Elvis of Punjab. Chamlika who rose to fame because of his songs addressing social issues. Through his songs, Chamlika talked about extra-marital relationships, drug abuse and the patriarchal mindset of the Punjabi men.

According to reports in Mid Day, Imtiaz has already acquired the right to recreate his story onscreen and he could soon start the project. Currently, the film is in its scripting stage and the hunt for the lead is still on. Makers are reportedly considering the names of Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan. However, it’s a difficult choice to make and the makers are looking at all the aspects before they finalize a name.

Imtiaz is already working with Kartik Aaryan for his next film Aaj Kal which is set to hit the theatres next year. Talking about his experience of working with Imtiaz, Kartik told news agency PTI that working with Imtiaz has changed his acting process and personal mindset. Kartik also revealed that he broke down while filming the last sequence of Aaj Kal and the journey of Aaj Kal was coming to end.

Imtiaz Ali’s last release Jab Harry Met Sejal failed to make an impact on the box office. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma received a mixed response from the critics and audiences as well.