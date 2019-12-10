Is Karan Johar planning to produce Vijay Deverakonda starrer Fighter? See deets

Karan Johar might be joining Vijay Deverakonda's Fighter as producer

Arjun Reddy Vijay Deverakonda is no more a regional star post the release of Kabir Singh. The actor has been making headlines for more reasons than his film. Like Arjun Reddy, his Dear Comrade is also being remade in Hindi. Karan Johar who will be producing the Dear Comrade remake had approached Vijay to play the leading man in the film, but the offer was politely put down by the actor. But Karan hasn't given up on his hopes of collaborating with Vijay.

Now reports coming in suggest Karan will be joining a Vijay Deverakonda project as a producer. According to Times of India, Vijay will soon be seen in an action film produced by filmmaker and actress Charmme Kaur and Jagannadh Puri. Vijay will be seen setting the screen on fire with his action avatar and six-pack abs. If reports are to be believed Karan Johar will also be on board as producer for the project. The film titled Fighter will be a multilingual release and Karan Johar's brand will surely help in increasing its release reach. However, there hasn't been any official confirmation as yet.

Vijay is currently busy with his next film titled World Famous Lover where he will be seen sharing screen space with starring Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Isabelle Leite in the lead roles.

Recently, Vijay has been because of his appearance of film critic Anupama Chopra’s roundtable meet of actors which was attended by Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Sethupathi, Manoj Bajpai and Parvathy Thiruvothu.