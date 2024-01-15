Hrithik Roshan's Lakshya to Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah: Bollywood films based on Indian Army

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hrithik Roshan from Lakshya and Sidharth Malhotra from Shershaah

On the occasion of Army Day, which is celebrated today, Bollywood has made steps towards patriotism by making excellent films giving tribute to the Indian Army and its brave soldiers to protect their country. Watching these films, every countryman's head rises with pride and patriotism is awakened. Let's take a look at the films that show the spirit of soldiers.

1. Lakshya

Lakshya was released on June 18, 2004. The film tells the story of Karan Shergill, a teenager who didn't have any aim. But one unfortunate incident made him determined to join the army and serve his country. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.

2. Border

To this day, people still feel nostalgic listening to this film's songs. Released in 1997, the film is based on the real-life events of the India-Pakistan war of 1971. Directed by J.P Dutta, the films featured Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff and Kulbushan Kharbanda among others.

3. LOC: Kargil

Released in 2003, LOC: Kargil, the film is based on the Indian Army and is directed by J.P Dutta. The film starred Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan.

4. Uri: The Surgical Strike

Uri: The Surgical Strike was released in 2019. The film tells the story of the surgical Strike of the Indian Army after the terrorist attack on the Uri base in 2016. The Indian Army even conducted a surgical strike in Pakistan to avenge the Uri incident. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.

5. Shershaah

Shershaah was released on August 12, 2021. The film is based on the biopic of Param Vir Chakra winner Captain Vikram Batra. This movie celebrates the bravery of Indian soldiers who fought during the Kargil War. Apart from Vikram Batra, the bravery of many brave men has been presented. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

6. Fighter

Fighter is an upcoming movie which is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, the film also stars Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Talat Aziz and Aamir Naik among others. Fighter serves as the first film in a planned aerial action franchise.

