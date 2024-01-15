Fighter trailer out: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone set out on a 'mission' to save India

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone in Fighter

The makers have finally released the trailer of much-awaited film of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone titled Fighter. The trailer begins with Hrithik Roshan giving voice, saying 'fighter woh nai jo target achieve karta hai, fighter woh hai jo thok deta hai'. The next scene show Anil Kapoor who assembles a team of IAF officers to avenge India after a deadly terror attack. He asks his team to to make this as their mission and become a family that will help them during the war. The trailer shows Hrithik and Deepika flying helicopters and fighter jets in intense action scenes.

In the trailer, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's chemistry and their banter stands out. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's chemistry in the songs including Sher Khul Gaye, Ishq Jaise Kuch is sizzling enough to makes fans swoon over them.Their camaraderie with the whole team shines throuhg and brings out the best in them.

Fighter is an upcoming action film directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Marflix Pictures. Apart from Hrithik Roshan, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor among others. Fighter serves as the first film in a planned aerial action franchise. Fighter is set to release in theatres on January 25, 2024.

