Critics Choice Awards 2024 Winner List: Oppenheimer, Barbie win big, The Holdovers shines through

Hollywood had a reason to celebrate as the Critics Choice Awards gave away awards to some of the best talent in the industry for their performances in the films. These awards are widely seen as the bellwether for which way the wind is blowing for the prestigious Academy Awards aka the Oscars. This year's award ceremony will take place at the Barker Hangar at Santa Monica Airport, in Santa Monica, California.This year, Oppenheimer and Barbie bagged several awards, while the surprising element was The Holdovers who also won big at the event. Check out the Critics Choice Awards 2024 Winners FULL LIST here:

Best Picture

Oppenheimer

Best Actor

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Best Actress

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Best Supporting Actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Young Actor/Actress

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Best Acting Ensemble

Oppenheimer

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Best Adapted Screenplay

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Best Cinematography

Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer

Best Production Design

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Barbie

Best Editing

Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer

Best Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran, Barbie

Best Hair and Makeup

Barbie

Best Visual Effects

Oppenheimer

Best Comedy

Barbie

Best Animated Film

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Foreign Language Film

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Song

“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie

Best Score

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Television

Best Drama Series

Succession

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Best Comedy Series

The Bear

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Best Limited Series

Beef

Best Movie Made for Television

Quiz Lady

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Steven Yeun, Beef

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Ali Wong, Beef

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Maria Bello, Beef

Best Foreign Language Series

Lupin

Best Animated Series

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Best Talk Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Best Comedy Special

John Mulaney: Baby J

What is the Critics Choice Association?

The Critics Choice Association is the largest critics organization in the United States and Canada. It was established in 2019 with the formal merger of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association.

