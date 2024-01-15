Critics Choice Awards 2024 Winner List: Oppenheimer, Barbie win big, The Holdovers shines through

Hollywood had a reason to celebrate as the Critics Choice Awards gave away awards to some of the best talent in the industry for their performances in the films. These awards are widely seen as the bellwether for which way the wind is blowing for the prestigious Academy Awards aka the Oscars. This year's award ceremony will take place at the Barker Hangar at Santa Monica Airport, in Santa Monica, California.This year, Oppenheimer and Barbie bagged several awards, while the surprising element was The Holdovers who also won big at the event. Check out the Critics Choice Awards 2024 Winners FULL LIST here:
Best Picture
Oppenheimer
Best Actor
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Best Actress
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actor
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Best Supporting Actress
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Young Actor/Actress
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
Best Acting Ensemble
Oppenheimer
Best Director
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Best Adapted Screenplay
Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Best Cinematography
Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer
Best Production Design
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Barbie
Best Editing
Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer
Best Costume Design
Jacqueline Durran, Barbie
Best Hair and Makeup
Barbie
Best Visual Effects
Oppenheimer
Best Comedy
Barbie
Best Animated Film
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Foreign Language Film
Anatomy of a Fall
Best Song
“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie
Best Score
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Television
Best Drama Series
Succession
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Sarah Snook, Succession
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Best Comedy Series
The Bear
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Best Limited Series
Beef
Best Movie Made for Television
Quiz Lady
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Ali Wong, Beef
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Maria Bello, Beef
Best Foreign Language Series
Lupin
Best Animated Series
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
Best Talk Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Best Comedy Special
John Mulaney: Baby J
What is the Critics Choice Association?
The Critics Choice Association is the largest critics organization in the United States and Canada. It was established in 2019 with the formal merger of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association.
