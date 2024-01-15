Amitabh Bachchan buys plot in Ayodhya worth Rs 14.5 crore ahead of Ram Temple consecration event

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the sought-after legendary actors who has wowed the audience with his acting skills and charms. The veteran actor who has acted in several iconic films has reportedly bought land of worth Rs 14.5 crore in Ayodhya. After the inauguration of the temple, Ayodhya is going to emerge as one of the biggest tourist destinations in the world. The government and the public expect huge economic activities here. Due to this, the prices of land here are also skyrocketing.

According to the information received, Amitabh Bachchan has purchased a plot in Ayodhya through a Mumbai-based developer company 'The House of Abhinandan Lodha'. This plot is located in a 7-star multi-purpose exclave named The Saryu. Amitabh Bachchan's statement has also come out regarding purchasing a plot in Ayodhya. He said that Ayodhya is a city which holds a special place in my heart. The timeless spirituality and cultural richness of Ayodhya have created an emotional connection that transcends geographical boundaries. This is the beginning of a heartfelt journey into the soul of Ayodhya, where tradition and modernity seamlessly co-exist. He said he was looking forward to making his home in Ayodhya, the global spiritual capital.

According to the brochure shared by The House of Abhinandan Lodha, the price of 1250 square feet of land in Ayodhya City is Rs 1.80 crore, the price of 1500 square feet of land is Rs 2.35 crore and the price of 1750 square feet of land is Rs 2.50 crore. Is. Ram Temple is 10 minutes away, Ayodhya International Airport is 20 minutes away and Saryu River is 2 minutes away from where Amitabh Bachchan has bought the plot.

Ram Temple is going to be inaugurated in Ayodhya on 22 January 2024. On this date, the idol of Ramlala will be consecrated in the sanctum sanctorum of Ram temple.

