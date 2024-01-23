Here's how Shah Rukh Khan reacted to Fighter villain and stunts, Siddharth Anand reveals

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Here's how Shah Rukh Khan reacted to Fighter villain and stunts

Fans are showing lot of interest in Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film Fighter. His chemistry with Deepika Padukone will be seen on the silver screen for the first time. The trailer of the film was released a few days ago and was well received by the audience. Now director Siddharth Anand has talked about the reaction his Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan gave to the trailer.

Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to Fighter trailer

Siddharth Anand said that after watching the trailer of Fighter, Shah Rukh Khan had praised the villain and the stunts. "He was also very impressed by the story of the film," revealed the filmmaker. King Khan had also praised the Fighter teaser on Twitter and had called it a must-watch. For the unversed, Siddharth Anand directed Pathaan in 2023 and it was his first movie with Shah Rukh Khan, while Siddharth has worked with Hrithik before in War and Bang Bang. On asked whether Fighter will do as fast a business as Pathaan, Siddharth said that Pathaan has taken his career to a higher level. "I am very happy with Pathaan's success, but I don't want Fighter to be compared to it. I want Fighter to create his own world," said Anand in Fighter press con.

Fighter releasing on the occasion of Republic Day

The backdrop of the film Fighter is based on patriotism. The makers as well as the fans have high expectations from this movie. For the first time, people will see Deepika's chemistry with Hrithik on screen. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer film 'Fighter' is just a few days away from release. As the release days are approaching, the promotion of the film is becoming more intense. The makers have high expectations from this movie. Along with the star cast of Fighter, both, its songs and trailer have been liked by the audience till now.

Apart from Hrithik and Deepika, the star cast of the film also includes Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi. The film is releasing worldwide on January 25.

