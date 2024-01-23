Fighter Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan's film sells over 1 lakh tickets for Day 1, earns THIS much

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Still from Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer much-awaited actioner Fighter is all set to hit the big screens this Friday. Fans are eagerly waiting for the film's release and are bookings afvance tickets for Day 1 in huge numbers. As per Sacnilk.com's latest figures, the total Day 1 ticket sales figures currently stand at over 1,17,000, with a major contribution coming from the 3D version. With over 8,800 shows across India, Fighter has already grossed over Rs 3.8 crore in advance ticket sales for January 25.

Fighter Day 1 advance booking gross figures:

Hindi - 2D - Rs 12,516,147 (tickets sold 46,849)

Hindi - 3D - Rs 20,752,410.19 (tickets sold 63,020)

Hindi - IMAX 3D - Rs 3,552,143.7 (ticket sold 6,128)

Hindi - 4DX 3D - Rs 953,135 (ticket sold 1,627)

All India total gross Rs 37,773,835 (ticket sold 117,624)

About the film

Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty. Deepika Padukone will be seen in the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor plays the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, aka Rocky.

Apart from these, Fighter also stars Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Talat Aziz, and Aamir Naik among others.

Fighter traces the journey of Patty, played by Hrithik Roshan, who becomes the best Fighter pilot in India. Bankrolled by Viacom 18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, the film is directed by Siddharth Anand, who was the director of Pathaan which was released on the same date last year and went on to become a massive blockbuster.

