Hello Charlie trailer out: Aadar Jain, Jackie Shroff's bizarre gorilla film will make you laugh out loud

Aadar Jain and JAckie Shroff are all set to tickle the funny bone with their latest offering, "Hello Charlie". Premiering on Amazon Prime Video on April 9, the film's trailer was released on Monday. The trailer of Hello Charlie introduces the audience to the bizarre world where a young simpleton (Charlie) from a small town is tasked to transport a gorilla (Toto) from Mumbai to Diu. But Charlie is unaware that the Gorilla is a billionaire faking as the ape to escape the country. A series of unexpected events unfold along the way resulting in more confusion. The film is an adventure comedy of errors that will make you laugh out loud.

Apart from Jackie Shroff and Aadar Jain, Hello Charlie also stars debutant Shlokka Pandit along with Elnaaz Norouzi and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

Speaking at the trailer launch, Jackie Shroff said, “While I have always enjoyed working in a comedy film, one must know that doing films in this genre is never an easy task. Credit goes to the director and his brilliant team of technicians, making such a difficult film so effortless. Having said that, it was really fun working on Hello Charlie along with such a talented cast and crew. It was the perfect balance as Farhan, Ritesh and Pankaj are some of the finest creators in the industry, while it was lovely working with Aadar and Shlokka. The energy they bring on the set is simply simple and remarkable and endearing.”

“I am super thrilled that the trailer is finally out and the audience can finally see a glimpse of the world of Hello Charlie. I had a great time working with Jackie sir, Farhan sir, Ritesh sir, Pankaj sir, Shlokka and everyone else who was part of the team. We have made this film with all our heart and sincerity and we hope that everyone enjoys the trailer as well as the movie.” added Aadar Jain.