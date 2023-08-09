Gadar 2 vs OMG 2: Sunny Deol's film outshines Akshay Kumar-starrer in ticket sales for Day 1

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Gadar 2 and OMG 2 will be released on the same day, August 11.

The upcoming weekend for moviegoers is going to be a blockbuster one. Two major films are scheduled to hit the theatres on August 11. One is of Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2 and the other is of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2. Movie lovers have two options this weekend to choose from either an action-packed period drama or a satirical comedy-drama. However, the ticket sales number are clearly showcasing the interest of the audience. Scroll down to know which movie has outnumbered who?

What do ticket sales numbers predict?

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Wednesday shared the fresh figures of the advance bookings of both films in major theatre chains.

Also Read: Siddique Ismail, the man behind 'Hera Pheri' and 'Bodyguard', dies at 69 - List of his popular films

Sharing the Day 1 figures for OMG 2, Taran wrote, ''#OMG2 advance booking status at *national chains* at 4.30 pm… Note: DAY 1 biz…

PVR: 13,000, INOX: 6,500, Cinepolis: 5,175, Total: 24,675 tickets sold.''

For Gadar 2, the figures are as follows: ''#Gadar2 advance booking status at 4.30 pm… Note: DAY 1 biz…

PVR: 52,250, INOX: 42,800, Cinepolis: 28,300, Miraj: 17,500, Rajhans: 15,000, Wave: 8,594, Movietime: 7,560, MovieMax: 7,000, M2K: 1,944, Citypride: 1,661, Total: 1,82,609 tickets sold.''

Also Read: Kal Penn likely to replace Trevor Noah as 'The Daily Show' host

Looking at these figures, it is clearly evident that Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film is a clear winner on the opening day. While OMG 2 managed to sell nearly 25,000 tickets, Gadar 2 is inching closer to cross the 2 lakh mark easily.

About the films

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2 is the sequel to the 2012 release of the same name. The story of the film revolves around Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj), who is an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. One day, his son is blamed for immoral conduct at school and is thrown out. Later, Kanti decides to leave the town with his family until a messenger of Lord Shiva (Akshay) arrives in his life.

On the other hand, Gadar 2 continues with the story of Tara Singh and Sakina post-Independence. During the 'Crush India' campaign in 1971, their son gets imprisoned in Pakistan, leaving no choice for Tara Singh to travel to the neighbouring country and rescue his son.

Latest Bollywood News