Siddique Ismail, the man behind 'Hera Pheri' and 'Bodyguard', dies at 69: List of his popular films

Renowned Malayalam film director Siddique Ismail passed away in Kochi on Tuesday night. He was 69. Popularly known as Siddique, he has helmed and was responsible for scriptwriting several Malayalam, Hindi, and Tamil films. But did you know, he is the man behind several blockbusters including Salman Khan's Bodyguard and Hera Pheri?

He made his directorial debut with Ramjo Rao Speaking, the film which was remade in Hindi by Priyadarshan titled Hera Pheri.

Siddique also directed Salman Khan for Bodyguard, the film which was also a remake of the Malayalam film of the same name. The original flick was also directed by Siddique.

Indian film industry lost one of the most talented directors on August 8. We've listed down some of his directorial projects to pay him a heartwarming tribute.

Godfather - The 1991 release was directed by the duo of Siddique and Lal. The action comedy-drama flick featured N N Pillai, Thilakan, Innocent, and Mukesh in the lead roles. It was also remade in several different languages such as in Telugu as Peddarikam, in Kannada as Pandavaru, in Oriaas love Dot Com and in Hindi as Hulchul.

Vietnam Colony - Directed by Siddique and Lal, the comedy-drama featured Mohanlal, Innocent, and Kanaka in important roles. The Malayalam flick was a huge commercial success and even became the highest-grossing film of the year. The film is based on a Scottish film titled Local Hero.

Hitler - Released in 1996, the film was the highest-grossing film of the year 1996 and even completed 300 days of its theatrical run. The film stars Mammootty in the lead role and Mukesh, Shobana, and Sai Kumar in supporting roles.

Ladies and Gentleman - The family drama film was released in 2013 and stars Mohanlal, Meera Jasmine, and Mamta Mohandas in lead roles. The film managed to run over 50 days in cinemas despite its theatrical run being affected after pirated copies were illegally uploaded on the internet soon after its release.

Big Brother - His last release as a director was Big Brother, which featured Mohanlal, Arbaaz Khan, Honey Rose, and Chetan Hansraj in key roles.

