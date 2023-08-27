Gadar 2: Sunny Deol's film leaves behind KGF 2, crosses THIS whopping amount at box office

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in Gadar 2

It seems like Gadar 2 is not going to stop roaring at the box office anytime soon. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film earlier left behind Aamir Khan's Dangal. In the recent development, Gadar 2 crossed the lifetime business of Yash's KGF: Chapter 2, Hindi, and is all set to cross the earnings of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali.

The development was shared by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter, now X. "CROSSES ‘KGF 2’, NEXT ‘BAAHUBALI 2’… After crossing *lifetime biz* of #Dangal, #Gadar2 overtakes #KGF2 #Hindi… #Gadar2 is now THIRD HIGHEST GROSSING #Hindi film in #India… Continues to smash #BO records at mass sectors… [Week 3] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 13.75 cr. Total: ₹ 439.95 cr. #India biz," his tweet read.

Take a look here:

Gadar 2 becomes third highest grossing Hindi film

With continuous success at the box office, Gadar 2 emerged as the third-highest-grossing Hindi film. The total collection of Sunny Deol's films stands at Rs 439.95 crore and earned Rs 13.75 crore on its Day 16 in cinemas.

Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 film Gadar and also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, and Manish Wadhwa. The film traces the story of Tara Singh and Sakina who lives a simple life with their son Chiranjeet Singh. After a certain turn of events, Chiranjeet aka Jeetey ends up crossing the Indo-Pak border. Tara Singh then reaches the neighbouring country to rescue his son from the Pakistani Army.

Sunny Deol recently shared an emotional video on his Instagram handle where he thanked his fans for loving his film and giving him a blockbuster hit after so long. Deol, along with Ameesha Patel, also visited London and Dubai to promote their film. On the professional front, Sunny Deol was last seen in the crime thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra takes Kiara on dinner date after their film Shershaah wins National Award, see photos

Latest Bollywood News