Sidharth Malhotra takes Kiara on dinner date after their film Shershaah wins National Award, see photos

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most-loved couples in the B-Town. The couple's film Shershaah recently won a National Film Award. Following this, Sidharth Malhotra was spotted on a dinner date with Kiara Advani on Saturday night in Bandra, Mumbai. The pictures and videos of the stars are now doing rounds on the internet.

Sid Kiara steps out for a dinner date

For the special date, Advani slipped into a mini white schifilli dress and completed her look with minimal makeup, straight loose hair, and a pair of heels. On the other hand, Malhotra looked uber cool in a navy blue T-shirt, denim, and sneakers. Post their dinner, the couple posed with their fans and for the paparazzi outside the restaurant.

Take a look at the pictures here:

For those unversed, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani fell head over heels in love with each other on the sets of Shershaah. The couple did not talk about their relationship officially, however, they painted the town red with their appearances together in and around the city. Their dating rumours sparked during the promotional events of Shershaah. The couple posted multiple mushy videos and posts together on their social media handles.

Cut to February 7, 2023, Sid and Kiara tied the knot at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. Their wedding pictures and videos were widely circulated on social media and it was one of the most-awaited celebrity weddings.

On the professional front, Kiara Advani was last seen with Kartik Aaryan in SatyaPrem Ki Katha, which received rave reviews from moviegoers. She will be next seen in YRF's Spy Universe's War 2 co-starring Hrithik Roshan. Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Netflix Mission Majnu opposite Rashmika Mandanna and will next appear in Yodha co-starring Rashhii Khanna.

