Fukrey 3 box office collection Day 3: Richa Chadha, Pulkit's film is UNSTOPPABLE, check total earnings

The multi-starrer comedy franchise Fukrey is back with its third instalment and is winning hearts like never before. Helmed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey 3 released on September 28 and clashed with Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War at the box office. Starring Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, and others, the film opened at a smashing Rs 8.82 crore on Thursday and is unstoppable.

On day 3, Fukrey 3 earned its highest and collected a whopping Rs 11.30 crore on its first Saturday, according to the early estimates by Sacnilk.com. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 27.93 crore. The film saw an overall occupancy of 28.33 per cent on September 30 and the highest occupancy rate was registered during night shows at 42.64 per cent.

Fukrey 3 occupancy rate on Day 3, Hindi

Morning shows: 12.98 per cent

Afternoon shows: 26.52 per cent

Evening shows: 31.16 per cent

Night shows: 42.64 per cent

Fukrey 3 is ahead of other big films The Vaccine War and Chandramukhi 2, which released on the same day. However, Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi 2 is picking up at the box office, while Vivek Agnihotri's film fell flat. The Vaccine War earned its highest on Day 3 but failed to even cross the Rs 5 crore mark in 3 days.

The third instalment of Fukrey follows the story of Hunny, Choocha, Lali, and Pandit ji and the adventures of their lives. While Lali starts her political career, her troop helps her in the process and the story progresses with the mishaps. Written by Vipul Vig, Fukrey 3 has been bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment. While Fukrey released in 2013, Fukrey Returns came out in 2017. It took 10 years for the makers to come up with Fukrey 3 after its first instalment.

