The Vaccine War box office collection Day 3: Vivek Agnihotri's film sees HIGHEST earnings but fails to.....

Vivek Agnihotri, who made headlines for The Kashmir Files, is back with yet another promising film The Vaccine War. Starring Pallavi Joshi, Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, Girija Oak, Raima Sen, and others in key roles, the film released on September 28, along with Mrigdeep Singh Lamba's film Fukrey 3.

The Vaccine War failed to perform at the box office on its opening day and earned just Rs 0.85 crore on Day 1. The film couldn't pick up on Day 2 also and collected less than its opening day, Rs 0.9 crore. However, Vivek Agnihotri's directorial got its highest earnings on its first Sunday and earned Rs 1.50 crore on Day 3, according to early estimates by Sacnilk.com. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 3.25 crore and the film couldn't even cross the Rs 5 crore mark in 3 days.

The overall occupancy of The Vaccine War was recorded at 16.30 per cent on Sunday and the night shows registered the highest occupancy at 20.32 per cent.

The Vaccine War occupancy rate on Day 3, Hindi

Morning shows: 10.38 per cent

Afternoon shows: 15.73 per cent

Evening shows: 18.79 per cent

Night shows: 20.31 per cent

The medical science film follows the challenges faced by Indian scientists while developing Covaxin after the COVID-19 pandemic hit India. The film is based on the struggles at the Indian Council of Medical Research. Earlier in August, the makers conducted special screenings of The Vaccine War in the US under the India for Humanity Tour.

Pallavi Joshi, who bagged the National Film Award for her performance in The Kashmir Files, spoke to ANI earlier and clarified that The Vaccine War is not based on Covid but on how the vaccine was developed during the trying time. She also said it is not a dark film and celebrated the success of India.

