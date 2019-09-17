From Kamal Haasan to Ayushmann Khurrana: Actors who turned women on-screen

Actors who have dressed as a woman on screen

Ayushmann Khurana's latest release 'Dream Girl' is having a dream run at the box office. The film opened to a positive response from the audience and critics. In the film Ayushmann plays a character of a call center employee who impersonates as a woman on calls. His character in the film is also seen playing female roles in stage plays. Ayushmann has been getting praise for his portrayal of the role. But this isn't the first time that Bollywood actor has turned woman for a character. The biggest male superstars in films have been seen in the get up of a woman for their films. We bring to you a list of superstars who have dressed up as a woman, on-screen.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan in Laawaris

In the iconic 'Mere Angne me' song from 'Laawaris,' Amitabh Bachchan was seen dressed up as a woman dressed in lehenga. The song was a super hit and so was the movie.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan in Hamshakal

Saif Ali Khan dressed in a women beachwear in the forgettable, 'Hamshakals'. Just like the film Saif getup as a woman in the film was disastrous and we hope he does not repeat the act or a movie like Hamshakal.

Ritesh Deshmukh

Ritesh Deshmukh in Apna Sapna Money Money

Ritesh Deshmukh in his women avatar in Apna Sapna Money Money looked so convincing that you have to see it, to believe it. For a large part of the film, Ritesh was seen dressed up as a woman flirting with Anupam Kher's character.

Govinda

Govinda in Aunty no. 1

How can we miss Govinda when we talk about male actors in women getups in their films. Govinda has got in women getups in many of his films. Nobody can forget him dancing in saree in Aunty no. 1

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Hassan in Chachi 420

The list is incomplete without the mention of Kamal Haasan's character in Chachi 420. Haasan impersonated as a female domestic help in his separated wife's house to be able to be around his daughter. His character was loved by the audience and his portrayal of women looked so convincing. He indeed looked like a 'Chachi'