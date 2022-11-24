Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-Akshaye Khanna's film is gearing up for Rs 100 Cr milestone

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn and Akshaye Khanna's film is showing no signs of struggle at the ticket window. The film has managed to earn decently on day six and is gearing up to cross Rs 100 Cr milestone. It won't be difficult for the film to achieve the feat as it has already minted close to Rs 85 cr till day five.

Drishyam 2 Box Office Report

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared details of the film's box office collection on Twitter. He wrote, "While *most films* collapse / struggle on Day 5, #Drishyam2 continues to GALLOP TRIUMPHANTLY… Scores double digits [again]… Remarkable achievement during this turbulent phase… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr, Mon 11.87 cr, Tue 10.48 cr. Total: ₹ 86.49 cr. #India biz."

Ajay Devgn on Drishyam sequel

Ajay, who returned as Vijay Salgaonkar for Drishyam 2 talked about the sequel and what he thinks about the response of audience: "We never make a film thinking about its sequel but when it is liked by the audience and gets good response then we think of making the sequel."

While talking about the original 'Drishyam' in Malayalam and how its Hindi version going to be different: "This film is very different from the original and you don't have Akshaye Khanna's character in the original. So, it is treated in a different way."

About Drishyam 2

'Drishyam', which saw Vijay Salgaonkar be successful in saving his family from police custody, its sequel brings a new twist with the case being reopened and Vijay making a confession but is he really going to do the same is what the movie is about. Tabu again is back in a more aggressive way to take revenge on him. Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta have also reprised their roles as Vijay's wife and daughter respectively.

New addition to the cast is of Akshaye Khanna. He plays the role of IG who reopens the case. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, 'Drishyam 2' released on November 18.

