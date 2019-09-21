Dream Girl Box Office Collection Day 8: Ayushmann Khurrana's film earns Rs 77.50 crore

Dream Girl Box Office Collection Day 8

Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl continues its winning streak. Staying true to the predictions, Dream Girl directed by Raaj Shaandilya has crossed Rs 75 crore mark in its first week. The laugh riot is expected to mint Rs 10 crore over the weekend. Being a family entertainer has really worked in favour of the film. Though there are some below the belt dialogues, they can be ignored.

The movie earned Rs. 5.30 crore on second Friday thus making its total collection to Rs 77. 50 crore. Currently, the film is competing with Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan's The Zoya Factor, Sanjay Dutt starrer Prassthanam and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce second Friday collection of Ayushmann's movie. He wrote, ''#DreamGirl is super-strong on [second] Fri... A strong run is assured, till the biggies arrive on 2 Oct... [Week 2] Fri 5.30 cr. Total: ₹ 77.50 cr. #India biz. HIT.''

#DreamGirl is super-strong on [second] Fri... A strong run is assured, till the biggies arrive on 2 Oct... [Week 2] Fri 5.30 cr. Total: ₹ 77.50 cr. #India biz. HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 21, 2019

With an ensemble cast including Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Sharma, Vijay Raaz and Nidhi Bisht, Dream Girl scores perfect 10 on the scale of acting. Hilarious dialogues and one-liners are enough to leave you in splits, however, there are some forced stereotypical jokes which work like speed-breakers on a joyous ride. It is a typical tier-2 city comedy film.

Dream Girl opened to Rs 10.05 crore and crossed Rs 50 crore mark on Monday by raking in Rs 7.43 crore. It was the trailer of Dream Girl which piqued interests of cinegoers with positive mouth-of-word only accelerating its money-minting pace.

Ayushmann plays the character of Karam, an unemployed Mathura guy who earns a fleet of admirers after he dons a new avatar of Pooja. Ayushmann has time and again surprised us with his versatility. He will next be seen in Bala. The actor's other upcoming movies are Gulabo Sitabo and Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan.

