Don 3: Farhan Akhtar shares EMOTIONAL note as he confirms the film, drops hint about lead actor

After confirming Don 3 with a motion poster, actor-producer Farhan Akhtar released a heartwarming note about the same. Akhtar promised to redefine storytelling with Don 3 and also confirmed Shah Rukh Khan's exit from the cult classic. Besides, he also dropped hints about the lead actor who is all set to replace SRK.

Taking it to social media, Akhtar wrote, "In 1978, a character created by Salim-Javed and portrayed by Mr Amitabh Bachchan with effortless elan, captured the imagination of theatergoers across the country. That enigmatic character was Don."

Mentioning Shah Rukh Khan's impeccable performance, the note read, "In 2006, Don was reimagined and brought to life by Shah Rukh Khan in his own irresistibly charming way. From Don's sardonic wit to his coll but menacing fury, Shah Rukh embodied his persona.

Dropping hints about the lead in Don 3, the note said, "The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward, and joining us in the new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan."

The note ended with 'A new era of Don begins in 2025. Watch this space.'

Take a look at Farhan Akhtar's post here:

Earlier today, the actor confirmed Don 3 by dropping a motion poster that showed number 3. While Don starred Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, and Pran in the lead roles, Don 2 saw Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, and Farhan Akhtar in key roles.

