Heart of Stone: Alia Bhatt teaching Telugu to Gal Gadot in viral video is awwdorable, watched yet?

Alia Bhatt, who is thriving high in Bollywood, is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. The actor will share screen space with Gal Gadot and Jamir Dornan. The film is slated for its release on Netflix on August 11 and has already created a massive buzz among cinema buffs. In the episode, a video of Alia Bhatt teaching Gal Gadot Telugu is doing rounds on the internet and is winning hearts.

In the now-viral video, Bhatt can be seen teaching Gadot to pronounce 'Andariki Namasakram' and 'Meeku Naa Muddulu.' The video is a clip from the stars' interview with Wired.

Watch the viral video here:

Alia Bhatt will play Keya Dhawan in Heart of Stone. For those who don't know, the actor got pregnant just before she started filming for the action thriller. Speaking about the same with PTI, Bhatt revealed that Gal Gadot started cheering when she learned about the actor's pregnancy. Moreover, she took extreme care of just.

Speaking to Variety about shooting during her pregnancy, Bhatt earlier said he had quite a task at hand as it was her first Hollywood film. But, she also had to keep her pregnancy in her mind and deal with it. Thanking the makers, she said the crew made everything so seamless for her.

Helmed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone also features Paul Ready, Matthias Schweighofer, and Jing Lusi in key roles. The film follows Rachel Stone who is an intelligence operative working for a peacekeeping agency, Charter. Bhatt's character steals the technological core called the Heart from the organisation and the story progresses further with action-filled drama.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt recently received rave reviews for her performance as Rani Chatterjee in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Ranveer Singh as Rocky Randhawa.

