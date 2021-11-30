Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Antim Box Office Collection Day 4: Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma starrer witness a solid Monday

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer 'Antim: The Final Truth' which released on November 26 witnessed a steady growth over the weekend. Despite a slight drop on Monday, it managed a pretty decent collection on the weekday. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film as per Box Office India raked in approx Rs 2.75-3 crore taking its total to around Rs 21 crore. The collection, on the first day, was recorded as 5,03,00,000 approx while on the second day, it earned 6,03,00,000 appox. On Sunday, the film managed approx 7,55,00,000.

The report on the portal read, "Antim - The Final Truth has had a good hold with collection looking at a 35-40% drop on Monday which is a solid Monday trend. The film will collect in the 2.75-3 crore nett which is a pretty good collection for Monday for this film."

Further, it read "The four day total will be around 21 crore nett and it will be looking at a 28 crore nett week close."

Meanwhile, sharing the first weekend collection on Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Antim goes from strength to strength with each passing day… Growth on Day 2 and 3 indicates it has found appreciation… #Maharashtra leads, despite 50% occupancy… Weekdays crucial for healthy Week 1 total… Fri 5.03 cr, Sat 6.03 cr, Sun 7.55 cr. Total: ₹ 18.61 cr. #India biz."

Apart from Salman and Aayush, the film also marked the big-screen debut of television actor Mahima Makwana. It is presented by Salman Khan Films and produced by Salma Khan. It was the superstar's first theatrical release in India since the COVID pandemic started and his second release of 2021 after 'Radhe'.

Remake of the 2018 hit Marathi crime drama "Mulshi Pattern", "Antim" is billed as a tale of two powerful men with polar opposite ideologies; one a cop and the other a gangster.