Antim Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma's film shows slight growth in theatres

This Friday saw the release of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer 'Antim: The Final Truth' in theatres. It happens to be the remake of Marathi film 'Mulshi Pattern' and is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. A lot was being expected from the film just after its trailer came out. Well, as soon as the release date came near, excitement about its box office collection also increased. The first day remained decent as the collection recorded was between 4.25-4.50 crore nett range as per a report on Box Office India. And now it's time for the second day box office report which is being expected to show some improvement with weekend driving people to the ticket counters. Yes, that's true! For all the movie buffs out there, Antim is expected to churn out 5.25-5.50 crores on Saturday.

An upward trend will be seen in the collections on the second day, said the report. BOI stated, "The film has actually held on day two which means now the actual film has a chance as its about the film and not the star pull. Now that the film did not drop on Saturday it can aim for a good Sunday and decent first weekend collections. The metros have shown healthy gains and even Delhi city where Mumbai underworld films have little appeal. Some of the bigger cities of Punjab are also up where these films hold even less appeal than Delhi city."

For those unversed, the release of Antim also affected the collection of John Abraham's 'Satyamev Jayate 2' as the two films have the same genre.

Antim is produced by Salma Khan and is presented by Salman Khan Films. The film also marks the debut of actor Mahima Makwana. It was the superstar's first theatrical release in India since the COVID pandemic started and his second release of 2021 after 'Radhe'.

It shows Salman playing the role of a cop. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the superstar shared a note on social media requesting people not to burst firecrackers inside a theatre.

He wrote, "Request all my fans not to take fire crackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others. My request to theatre owners not to allow fire crackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at entry point. Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans .. thank u."

Apart from Antim, he is also going to star in 'Tiger 3', which features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi as well. The movie is set to release in the second half of 2022.