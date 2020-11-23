Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar starrer Durgavati is now Durgamati, to release on December 11

Image Source : TWITTER/AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar starrer Durgavati is now Durgamati

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar on Monday unveiled a poster from her upcoming horror-thriller 'Durgamati The Myth' that features the star in a ferocious look. Earlier, the movie was titled 'Durgavati', and the makers have changed the title of the film. The 31-year-old star took to Instagram and shared a gripping first look of her film. In the poster, Bhumi is seen sporting a spooky look while dressed in traditional wear. The first look features the actor in a never seen before avatar. The poster showcases a wall in which Bhumi is seen staring at the lens.

Pednekar captioned the post as, " Aa rahi hai, Durgamati. (Durgamati is coming)" Akshay Kumar also tweeted to remind the release date of the film. He wrote, "Are you ready?. Meet #DurgamatiOnPrime on Dec 11, @PrimeVideoIN."

Last month, Pednekar shared a poster from the film and she wrote: "What's behind that door? You will know soon, 'Durgavati' releasing worldwide, 11th December 2020 on Prime."

In the film, Bhumi will be seen taking away all the limelight. Talking about the same, she said, "It is the first time that I am helming a film alone and it is exciting as well as nerve-racking. There is a lot of responsibility on me. I have always had a co-star to share the responsibility with, and now I am helming this film. I am really excited to see how people react to this. I have never looked like this. People have never seen me in this avatar."

Directed by Ashok, the movie is a thrilling, scary ride that tells the story of an innocent Government officer who is made the victim of a major conspiracy involving powerful forces. The film is presented by T-Series and Cape of Good Films and is an Abundantia Entertainment production.

