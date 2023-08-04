Akelli trailer out: Nushrratt Bharuccha’s face off with armed individuals in this action thriller

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nushrratt Bharuccha’s tale of struggle and survival in Akelli

Renowned for her compelling acting prowess, actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has showcased her ability to excel in diverse roles on the grand stage within a brief period. Once more, she is poised to captivate her audience with an outstanding portrayal. The makers have finally unveiled the trailer of Akeli. The trailer showcases the actress, who plays the role of a small-town girl from Punjab who reached Mosul in Iraq for a job. Where everything is going well, but only until the attack of radical Islamic organisations. After destroying Syria, the next target of these organizations is now Iraq. These people attack Iraq, where girls get trapped in their clutches of them and are seen struggling day and night to return her country India.

The actress is in a face-off with armed individuals in a different country and every day becomes a struggle to survive. Scene by scene, it promises an action thriller storyline. The film will depict how a person is isolated in a desolate environment and discovers his resilience under trying circumstances. It tells the story of an Indian girl stuck in the war-torn area of Iraq after Syria.

Akelli, a production by Dashami Studioz, has captured audiences’ attention with its captivating trailer. The addition of Tshai Halevi and Amir Boutrous, who have garnered fame for their outstanding performances in the popular Israeli series Fauda adds another layer of intrigue to this film. Helmed by Pranay Meshram, Akelli is all set to release in theatres on August 18.

