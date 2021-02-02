Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ACTORPRABHAS Adipurush: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan starrer goes on floors

Actor Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan's much-anticipated film, Adipurush has gone on floors. On Tuesday Prabhas took to his Instagram account and shared a poster of Adipurush with the tagline 'Celebrating the victory of good over evil'. The poster also mentioned Aarambh, it is a hindi word which means the shoot has finally started.

Earlier, director OM Raut had announced that motion capture shoot of the film has begun. Sharing a picture with the team Om tweeted, "Motion capture begins. Creating the world of #Adipurush."

Ever since the makers unveiled the first title poster of the upcoming film, the audience has been eagerly waiting for any updates. A Magnus opus, Adipurush promises to be a visual spectacle for everyone. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame director will be bringing in a technique that has never been used in Indian films before. It will have a lot of VFX work involved. Reportedly, Adipurush will be made on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore. It will be shot entirely using the green mat technology seen in several Hollywood films. The makers have roped in VFX supervisors of Avatar and Star Wars to work on the graphics of the film.

Adipurush will be a mythological drama based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. Prabhas will be essaying the role of Ram, Saif Ali Khan will play the role of Lankesh. As per media reports, the makers have approached the veteran Bollywood actor, Hema Malini, to play the role of Ram's mother Kaushalya. Apart from these, Kriti Sanon will be essaying the role of Sita and Angad Bedi will portray Raavan's son Meghnad and Sunny Singh will play the role of Lakshman.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series and Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles. The film will be released on August 11, 2022.