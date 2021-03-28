66th Filmfare Awards 2021: Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad' rules, Irrfan Khan bags best actor; see winners' list

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of things got cancelled or delayed including the release of films and even award functions. The Bollywood industry witnessed a tough time last year and now it's finally time to reward everyone's patience. In the wake of the same, the very popular 66th Filmfare Awards 2021 happened at the Goregaon Filmcity, Mumbai recently. The awards will be aired on April 11, 2021, on Colors TV. From rewarding the winners to the hosting by Rajkummar Rao and Riteish Deshmukh or the performances by various stars, the night was an epic one! A lot of actors including late Irrfan Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Farah Khan and others bagged the award while films like 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior,' 'Thappad' ruled. If this is what excites you, here a complete list of winners'.
66th Filmfare Awards 2021 Winners:
Best Action: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Ramazan Bulut, RP Yadav
Best Background Score: Thappad: Mangesh Urmila Dhakde
Best Cinematography: Gulabo Sitabo: AvikMukhopadhayay
Best Choreography: Dil Bechara: Farah Khan
Best Costume Design: Gulabo Sitabo: Veera KapurEe
Best Editing: Thappad: Yasha Pushpa Ramchandani
Best Production Design: Gulabo Sitabo: Manasi Dhruv Mehta
Best Sound Design: Thappad: Kaamod Kharade
Best VFX: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Prasad Sutar
Best Playback Singer (Male): Raghav Chaitanya for 'Ek Tukda Dhoop' from Thappad and Best Playback Singer (Female): Asees Kaur for 'Malang' title track
Best Music Album: Pritam for Ludo
Best Dialogue award: Juhi Chaturvedi for Gulabo Sitabo
Best Film: Thappad
Best Film (Critics): Prateek Vats (Eeb Allay Ooo!)
Best Director: Om Raut (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Irrfan (Angrezi Medium)
Best Actor (Critics): Amitabh Bachchan (Gulabo Sitabo)
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)
Filmfare Shortfilm Awards:
The award for Best Film (Fiction): Arjun
Best Actor (Female): Purti Savardekar for The First Wedding
Best Actor (Male): Arnav Abdagire, Arjun
Best Film (Popular Choice): Devi
Best Film (Non-Fiction): Backyard Wildlife Sanctuary
