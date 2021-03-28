Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEEPANNU/IRRFANKHAN 66th Filmfare Awards 2021: Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad' rules, Irrfan Khan bags best actor; see winners' list

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of things got cancelled or delayed including the release of films and even award functions. The Bollywood industry witnessed a tough time last year and now it's finally time to reward everyone's patience. In the wake of the same, the very popular 66th Filmfare Awards 2021 happened at the Goregaon Filmcity, Mumbai recently. The awards will be aired on April 11, 2021, on Colors TV. From rewarding the winners to the hosting by Rajkummar Rao and Riteish Deshmukh or the performances by various stars, the night was an epic one! A lot of actors including late Irrfan Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Farah Khan and others bagged the award while films like 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior,' 'Thappad' ruled. If this is what excites you, here a complete list of winners'.

66th Filmfare Awards 2021 Winners:

Best Action: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Ramazan Bulut, RP Yadav

Best Background Score: Thappad: Mangesh Urmila Dhakde

Best Cinematography: Gulabo Sitabo: AvikMukhopadhayay

Best Choreography: Dil Bechara: Farah Khan

Best Costume Design: Gulabo Sitabo: Veera KapurEe

Best Editing: Thappad: Yasha Pushpa Ramchandani

Best Production Design: Gulabo Sitabo: Manasi Dhruv Mehta

Best Sound Design: Thappad: Kaamod Kharade

Best VFX: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Prasad Sutar

Best Playback Singer (Male): Raghav Chaitanya for 'Ek Tukda Dhoop' from Thappad and Best Playback Singer (Female): Asees Kaur for 'Malang' title track

Best Music Album: Pritam for Ludo

Best Dialogue award: Juhi Chaturvedi for Gulabo Sitabo

Best Film: Thappad

Best Film (Critics): Prateek Vats (Eeb Allay Ooo!)

Best Director: Om Raut (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Irrfan (Angrezi Medium)

Best Actor (Critics): Amitabh Bachchan (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)

Filmfare Shortfilm Awards:

The award for Best Film (Fiction): Arjun

Best Actor (Female): Purti Savardekar for The First Wedding

Best Actor (Male): Arnav Abdagire, Arjun

Best Film (Popular Choice): Devi

Best Film (Non-Fiction): Backyard Wildlife Sanctuary

