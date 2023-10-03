12th Fail trailer: Vikrant Massey on inspiring journey to clear UPSC exam in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE STILL Vikrant Massey as Manoj, an aspiring IPS officer

12th Fail Trailer: Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra is making a comeback with his latest film. The motivational drama features Vikrant Massey in the role of Manoj, an aspiring IPS officer. The trailer of the film was unveiled on October 3, and it has generated excitement among fans. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 27. The trailer begins with him facing failure in his 12th-grade exams but subsequently embarks on a determined journey to reignite his aspirations and fulfill his dream of serving the nation.

The video prominently features Vikrant Massey in the lead role and offers glimpses into his journey, which takes him from a small village in Chambal to the bustling hub of UPSC preparation in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar. With a runtime of nearly three minutes, the trailer provides Manoj's life as a high school student in the Chambal district, when he faces the disappointment of failing his 12th-grade exams, he initially feels disheartened and distressed. However, his friends rally around him, encouraging him not to give up. Set to the tune of a rousing anthem #Restart, the film is expected to be a roller-coaster of emotions.

The film also highlights the tough competition, with around 2 lakh people vying for a mere 30 spots in the UPSC exams. Despite facing mistreatment from his superiors, Manoj resolutely persists in pursuing his dreams. Along his journey, he encounters various obstacles but always manages to deliver an inspiring speech to keep himself and others motivated.

12th Fail, based on a real story, draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. Talking about the film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said, "In today’s times, I wanted to tell a story of hope, a story of never giving up. 12th Fail is all that and more. I have laughed, cried, sung along, and had fun making this movie. I truly believe that this film will find universal connect when it comes out in theatres."

The film by is set to release worldwide on October 27th in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

