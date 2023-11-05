Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 12th Fail Success Party: Real Life Manoj Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Vidya Balan in attendees

Vikrant Massey has made his mark yet again in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail. The film has been released in worldwide cinemas on October 27, 2023. Headlined by Vikrant Massey and debutant Medha Shankar, 12th Fail is getting unanimous love and praise from the audiences for its exceptional storytelling, performances from the lead cast, and execution. The positive reception from every corner contributed to the box office numbers for the film. Since its release, the film has gone strength by strength and has ranked 16 crores in just 9 days with the status of a super hit.



Following the massive performance at the box office, the makers have thrown a grand success party for the film to celebrate its success. The party was graced by the lead actors Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, and along with them, the biggest highlight of the party was the presence of real-life Manoj Sharma and Shraddha Joshi. Apart from them, the party was attended by prominent names, including Vidya Balan and the director Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

12th Fail has not only received love from the trade and the audiences, but it also got an overwhelming response from the respected names of the industry, including Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, stand-up comedian Zakir Khan and many more.



The success of 12th Fail has restored the faith of the audiences in the exceptional content. The film based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. At the same time, 12th Fail goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is running successfully in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

